No hope of justice, trial mere formality: Lakhimpur Kheri victims' kin

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, October 3

Two years since their kin were mowed down by an SUV linked to junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish on this day, the families of Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims in Uttar Pradesh continue their endless search for justice.

Most have lost hope, as the murder trial of Ashish Mishra progresses at a snail’s pace and adjournments become the order of the day.

Five persons — four farmers (Lovpreet Singh, Nachhatar Singh, Gurvinder Singh and Daljit Singh) and a photojournalist, Raman Kashyap — were killed on October 3, 2021, at Kheri’s Tikonia village when the SUV allegedly being driven by Ashish ran over them as they were returning home after staging a protest against the farm laws.

"The government belongs to them. We have no hope of justice. The case is moving slowly and all we have are adjournments. The trial is a mere formality," Satnam Singh, father of Lovpreet, the youngest victim of Kheri violence, told

The Tribune today. Lovpreet was 18 when he died.

His two sisters are still unmarried and mother Satwinder Kaur has barely recovered from the shock of her son’s untimely demise.

The families of the deceased say they never landed government jobs that were promised although they did receive Rs 35 lakh each. Satnam Singh and deceased Daljit Singh’s family today said the state government offered them jobs in sugar cooperative mills which they did not want.

“The promise was to give government jobs. I have two daughters. I cannot send them to a sugar mill, which only has male staff. After we lost our wards, the state government had promised jobs to next of kin in the government set-up. Now, they are saying the promise was for jobs in a cooperative set-up. But that is not true. We are still awaiting placements for our children in decent government jobs at some school or bank,” Satnam Singh said. Satnam Singh’s witness statement in Ashish Mishra’s murder trial is scheduled for October 17 in the Lakhimpur district court where the case is being heard.

So far, of the 208 prosecution witnesses, the statements of four have been recorded and the fifth is in the process of giving a testimony. Lawyers for the five deceased today said they had a strong case against Ashish.

“We are aware that the families have lost hope but we have not,” said Mohammad Amaan, lawyer for the victims’ kin.

