No mining near tiger reserves: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday made it clear that there can’t be any mining activities within a radius of 1 km from the boundaries of critical tiger reserves, saying violators would face contempt of court

A Bench led by Justice BR Gavai reiterated its April 26, 2023, verdict in which it had directed that mining within a national park and wildlife sanctuary and within an area of 1 km from their boundary shall not be permissible

The court was hearing an application seeking a direction to the Rajasthan Government to stop alleged mining activities in violation of an April 26, 2023, judgment.

