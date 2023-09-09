No need to mix religion, politics: Congress chief on DMK leader’s remarks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 8

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said religion and politics were different things and shouldn’t be mixed.

Kharge’s comment came amid a political controversy over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks about Sanatan Dharma recently.

The Congress president was speaking to reporters after attending the Chhattisgarh Government’s ‘Bharose ka Sammelan’ event at Thekwa in Rajnandgaon district.

Udhayanidhi, Tamil Nadu minister and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, had derided Sanatan Dharma for its alleged divisiveness and lack of equality and had called for its eradication on the lines of diseases like malaria, dengue and Covid.

Asked about Udayanidhi’s remark, Kharge said, “I haven’t come here to speak about anyone’s religion. I have come to participate in a programme meant for the poor. Religion and politics are different things and there is no need to mix the two. I don’t want a debate on this.”

He hit out at the Centre saying while his party was engaged in uniting Bharat (India), the BJP was trying to break it.

“We have formed an alliance, INDIA, for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and now, the BJP is saying the country’s name India should be changed to Bharat. There is both India and Bharat in the Constitution itself. Then why are they triggering a dispute over it?” Kharge said. “We love Bharat. Rahul Gandhi took out a foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and named the yatra Bharat Jodo. We are engaged in uniting Bharat and you (BJP) are engaged in breaking it,” he said.

