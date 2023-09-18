No new positive case of Nipah; 61 negative results: Kerala govt

Kozhikode, September 18
No new Nipah positive cases were reported in the state since September 16 with 61 more samples of persons who were in the high risk contact list turning up negative for the virus, the Kerala government said on Monday.
State Health Minister Veena George told reporters that results of the genomic sequencing, to confirm there was no second wave of the virus outbreak, would be available by Monday evening or Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, the Central teams were in the field and surveying all relevant locations, the minister said.
"One of the teams might go back today," she added.
The last Nipah positive case reported in the state was on September 15.
The minister on Sunday had said that the situation was under control.
George had also said the four infected persons, including a nine-year-old boy, were getting better and the child has been taken off ventilator for the time being.
She had also said that samples from 36 bats have been taken and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune to ascertain the presence of the virus among the mammals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament Special Session: Success of G20 is that of 140 crore Indians, not of individual or party, says PM
PM asks Opposition to keep 'rona-dhona' aside as MPs gather ...
Women’s quota Bill demand resonates at all-party meet
Special Parl session from today | Govt may surprise with new...
Shortage of RTOs in Punjab leaves vehicle owners harried
Transport Department yet to appoint 23 RTOs
'Outsiders' dominate Punjab BJP core panel
In 21-member committee, 11 leaders are new entrants
Navi Mumbai man loses more than Rs 43 lakh in online 'task fraud'
The fraudsters contact the man on Whatsapp and tell him that...