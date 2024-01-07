No NExT this year, NEET-PG exam likely in first week of July

PTI

New Delhi, January 6

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate exam is likely to be held in the first week of July and the counselling in the first week of August. Sources said the National Exit Test (NExT) will not be held this year.

According to the recently notified “PG Medical Education Regulations, 2023”, the NEET-PG will continue till the proposed NExT becomes operational for PG admission.

The NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as single entrance test for various MD/MS and PG diploma courses under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.