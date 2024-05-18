No objection to action against grandson Prajwal Revanna if he is found guilty: Former PM Deve Gowda on sexual abuse case

PTI

Bengaluru, May 18

Breaking his silence over the sexual abuse charges levelled against JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, party Supremo H D Deve Gowda on Saturday said he has no objection to the action taken against his grandson if he is found guilty.

He also said the cases against his son and JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, who is facing charges of sexual harassment and kidnap of a woman, were “created”, but refrained from commenting further, as the matter was subjudice.

Addressing reporters, Gowda, who turned 92 today, said, “... I don’t want to comment on things that are going on in the court regarding Revanna. Prajwal Revanna has gone abroad, regarding that Kumaraswamy (Gowda’s other son and state JD(S) chief) has on behalf of our family said it is the duty of the government to take action in accordance with the law of the land.”

“There are several people connected to this (sexual abuse case), I don’t want to take anyone’s names. Kumaraswamy has said that those who are involved in this matter, action should be taken against all of them, and the affected women should get justice and compensation.” “There is no objection from us for taking action against Prajwal. But people have come to know (facts) about the allegations made against Revanna, how the case has been created. In one case he has got the bail, in another case there is judgment day-after-tomorrow... I don’t want to comment on it,” he added, concurring with Kumaraswamy’s statement that if found guilty no one should be spared.

Gowda had recently announced his decision not to celebrate his birthday and had requested his well-wishers and party workers to wish him from wherever they are.

Prajwal (33) is facing charges of multiple instances of sexually abusing women. The scandal has raised a political storm with the ruling Congress and BJP-JD(S) engaged in a slugfest.

He reportedly left for Germany on April 27 and is still at large. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against him, in an effort to bring him back.

He was BJP-JD(S) alliance’s joint candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, which went to polls on April 26.

Asked whether there was a conspiracy to defame and scuttle his family politically, Gowda said, “It is true... over all what all has happened, several people are involved. I won’t take names. Kumaraswamy will say on what action to be taken.” Responding to a query on BJP leader and advocate G Devaraje Gowda’s allegations that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is behind the circulation of pen drive containing explicit videos involving Prajwal Revanna, Gowda said Kumaraswamy will respond to all of this.

“We have seen in the media as to what Devaraje Gowda has said. Kumaraswamy has been reacting to all this actively as the party’s state President. He will speak, I won’t at this point. I had campaigned for Lok Sabha polls. On June 4 after Lok Sabha polls results are announced, I will meet you (media),” he added.

#Prajwal Revanna