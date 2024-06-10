 No peace in Manipur even after one year, address situation with priority: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • No peace in Manipur even after one year, address situation with priority: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

No peace in Manipur even after one year, address situation with priority: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat emphasises the need to get over with election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation

No peace in Manipur even after one year, address situation with priority: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. Photo: X/@RSSorg



PTI

Nagpur, June 10

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year and said the situation in the strife-torn north eastern state must be considered with priority.

Addressing a gathering of RSS trainees at the concluding programme of organisation's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg- Dwitiya' at the Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan premises in Reshimbagh here, he said conflict in various places and in society is not good.

He emphasised the need to get over with election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation.

“Manipur is waiting for peace for the last one year. There was peace in Manipur 10 years ago. It felt like gun culture had finished there. But the state has suddenly seen violence,” he said.

“The situation in Manipur will have to be considered with priority. There is need to get over election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation,” the RSS chief asserted.

Manipur plunged into violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May last year. Since then some 200 people have been killed, while thousands have been displaced following large scale arson that has gutted homes and government buildings.

Fresh violence has been reported from Jiribam over the past few days.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Manipur #Mohan Bhagwat #RSS


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

SIT formed in Kangana Ranaut slap case

2
Trending

Animal spotted during PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, video goes viral

3
Punjab

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

4
India

Modi 3.0 portfolio allocation: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari retain ministries; Nadda gets Health, Shivraj Agriculture, Khattar Power and Housing

5
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ticks off Mandi MP-elect over her remarks on ‘terrorism’

6
Punjab

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10

7
Punjab

Ex-CM Beant’s legacy helps Ravneet Bittu pip Taranjit Singh Sandhu

8
Delhi

AAP leader Somnath Bharti refuses to shave head, says Modi’s victory not absolute

9
J & K

Massive manhunt under way for 3 foreign terrorists following attack on bus in J-K's Reasi; NIA, SIA visit spot

10
Punjab

Wrong choice of candidates cost Congress dear on 4 Punjab seats

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Modi government 3.0 holds first Cabinet meeting

Modi 3.0 portfolio allocation: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari retain ministries; Nadda gets Health, Shivraj Agriculture, Khattar Power and Housing

Vaishnaw retains Railways, Jitan Manjhi gets MSME, Chirag Pa...

Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after terror attack

Massive manhunt under way for 3 foreign terrorists following attack on bus in J-K's Reasi; NIA, SIA visit spot

9 pilgrims were killed and 41 others were injured in the dea...

No peace in Manipur even after one year, address situation with priority: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

No peace in Manipur even after one year, address situation with priority: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat emphasises the need to get over with election rhetor...

Suspected militants ambush Manipur CM’s advance security convoy, 1 official injured

Suspected militants ambush Manipur CM’s advance security convoy, 1 official injured

The convoy was on its way to violence-hit Jiribam district w...

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats on July 10

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10

Bypolls in 13 assembly seats in 7 states on July 10; these a...


Cities

View All

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

Drone, heroin packet recovered near international border in Amritsar

Three bank officials booked for ‘wrongful’ Rs 4 lakh transaction

Cabinet Minister ETO asks AAP workers to bring shortcomings to his notice

MC using mist cannons to protect green cover in Amritsar

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

JEE-Advanced: Vedant tops tricity with AIR 14

JEE-Advanced: Vedant tops Chandigarh tricity with AIR 14

Chandigarh decision on power tariff arbitrary: Manish Tewari

Chandigarh BJP celebrates PM’s swearing-in

Mohali murder: Post-mortem reveals eight fatal injuries

Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for compassion in runaway bride cases: emphasises respect for individual choices

Don’t take us for granted: Supreme Court slams Delhi govt for not rectifying defects in water scarcity plea

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court takes exception to Kejriwal government’s failure to remove defects in petition; hearing deferred to June 12

Delhi’s AAP government accuses Haryana’s BJP government of negative politics, stopping its water supply

Supreme Court extends till August 10 time given to AAP to vacate office built on Delhi High Court land

Money-laundering case: Supreme Court asks Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh to respond to ED’s affidavit

Delhi court fixes June 18 for Engineer Rashid's interim bail plea to take oath as MP

Jalandhar police arrest 3 associates of gangster Lakhbir Landa

Jalandhar police crack extortion case, 3 linked to Lakhbir Landa’s group arrested

Blocked sewers add to civic woes

Minor girl raped for three months

Mahan Kosh published by Punjab Language Department remains unavailable for months

Jalandhar Planning Board for probe into Rs 10 cr embezzlement

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

Despite MC’s sterilisation project, no let-up in dog-bite cases in city

Bihar man’s murder case cracked with arrest of two

Double murder rocks city

City’s Keshav Dharni bags AIR 365 in JEE (Advanced)

Paddy sowing to start tomorrow, biggest till date in terms of area

Paddy sowing to start tomorrow, biggest till date in terms of area

Fatehgarh Sahib boy selected for Asian championship

Man held with stolen truck

Body found

Patiala: iQuest student tops NEET