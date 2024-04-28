No proof of arms seizure in Sandeshkhali: Mamata

Kulti/Ushagram (WB), April 27

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said there was “no evidence” of arms seizure in Sandeshkhali, asserting that CBI teams conducted searches without informing the police.

She expressed skepticism regarding the operations, saying the recovered items “might have been brought by central agency officials”.

“If a firecracker goes off in Bengal, the NIA, CBI, NSG come to investigate. It seems a war is going on. The state police were not informed. It is not known what was found. There was no evidence. The seized items might have been brought by them (CBI),” she said here.

She was addressing a rally for TMC’s Asansol Lok Sabha candidate Shatrughan Sinha. The CBI on Friday seized arms and ammunition during searches at two premises of an associate of now-suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali, officials said. — PTI

Loses balance while boarding copter

Mamata Banerjee lost her balance and fell while boarding a helicopter in Durgapur on Saturday afternoon. Later, she flew to Kulti and addressed a rally in support of TMC’s Asansol candidate Shatrughan Sinha.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Mamata Banerjee #West Bengal