No respite from heat in region till Wednesday

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, June 16

The heatwave prevailing across north India is expected to continue for the next three days, with little relief expected thereafter as the weather department predicted scattered rain over some parts of Punjab later this week.

“Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over many parts of north India during the next three days and will gradually abate thereafter,” a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Over the past 24 hours, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were observed in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Warm night to severe warm night conditions were also experienced in many parts of these states.

The maximum temperature recorded in Punjab during this period ranged from 42 degrees Celsius in Faridkot to 47.1 degrees Celsius in Fazilka. “The average maximum temperature is markedly above normal by 6.6 degrees in the state,” the IMD said.

Minimum temperatures were in the range of 27 degrees Celsius in Pathankot to 32.3 degrees Celsius in Mohali, which, according to the IMD were appreciably above normal by 4.5 degrees.

The weather in Punjab has remained largely dry. No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over north-west India during the next three days, but it is expected to fall by 2-3 degrees thereafter.

