No Supreme Court stay on survey of Bhojshala complex by ASI

New Delhi, April 1
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay a “scientific survey” of the Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district even as it said no action should be taken without its permission on the outcome of the survey.
A Bench led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy issued notices to the Centre, Madhya Pradesh Government, ASI and others on Maulana Kamaluddin Welfare Society’s petition challenging the March 11 order of the MP High Court on for survey of the structure by the ASI. Asking the parties to respond to the notice in four weeks, the Bench said in the meantime, no action should be taken without its permission on the outcome of the impugned ASI survey. “It is made clear that no physical excavation should be taken which will change the character of the premises in question,” the court noted.
