No trace of carcinogen EtO in spices: FSSAI

New Delhi, May 21

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday said no traces of carcinogen ethylene oxide (EtO) were found in samples of spices collected from MDH and Everest facilities across the country. The food regulator said no such traces were found in 300 samples of other Indian spices sampled from manufacturing units either.

Recently, Hong Kong, Singapore and Nepal recalled certain batches of MDH and Everest products flagging impermissible levels of EtO, a pesticide classified as Group 1 carcinogen. Releasing the first set of lab findings on the quality of spices, the FSSAI said EtO was not found in any of the samples.

“We still do not know the source of contamination of spices in Hong Kong, Singapore and Nepal. Such contamination can occur at any stage from sourcing to export and handling,” officials said.

Following the product recall controversy involving exported spice products of Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) and Everest, a pan India drive was initiated through Commissioners of Food Safety of States and UTs and Regional Directors of FSSAI on April 22 for extensive inspection of spice manufacturing units and sampling and testing of products manufactured for selling/distribution for consumption in the domestic market.

“Nine samples of Everest spices were picked up from two manufacturing facilities —in Maharashtra and Gujarat — and 25 samples of MDH were collected from 11 facilities — one in Delhi, seven in Haryana and three in Rajasthan. The comprehensive testing process covered a range of quality and safety parameters, including moisture content, insect and rodent contamination, heavy metals, aflatoxins, pesticide residues, and various microbiological contaminants.” sources said.

Of the 34 samples, report for 28 samples has been received and that for six is awaited. The reports of 300 other samples were also found to be negative for EtO.

In all, over 3,000 spice samples have been taken nationally to assure domestic consumers of the safety of spices after some countries recalled batches.

