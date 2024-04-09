Nobody will lose citizenship due to CAA: Rajnath

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 8

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday allayed fears around the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and clarified that no Indian, irrespective of their faith, would lose citizenship with the implementation of the CAA.

He charged the opposition Congress and DMK with “creating confusion” over the issue.

Rajnath was speaking after taking out a roadshow here in support of the party’s Namakkal candidate for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections, KP Ramalingam.

The BJP always implemented what it promised and the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 and the CAA were such assurances, he said. — TNS

