Nod to rehab scheme for invalidated cadets

New Delhi, March 16

In a goodwill gesture, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday approved a proposal for allowing resettlement facilities to cadets who are invalidated from military training on medical grounds due to the causes attributable to or aggravated by training.

The decision has been taken as cadets join military academies at a young age with the intention of becoming officers and show a commitment to serve the nation, but are unfortunate in being invalidated. For decades, cadets and their parents have been demanding resettlement facilities. As per the existing rules, any benefit can be given only when a cadet is commissioned as officer and not when he or she is boarded out of the training academies due to injury. Each year some 20 cadets are invalidated on medical grounds due to causes attributable to or aggravated by military training.

Among the options now opened for invalidated cadets are: Ex-servicemen coal loading and transportation scheme; coal tipper attachment scheme for widows and disabled ESM; eligibility for allotment of oil product agencies; management of company owned company operated outlets; allotment of Mother Dairy milk booths and fruit and vegetable (Safal) shops; management of CNG station; eligibility for allotment of regular LPG distributorship and eligibility for allotment of retail outlet; security agency scheme and scheme for providing technical services. — TNS

