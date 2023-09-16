Noida lift crash: 4 more workers succumb to injuries; death toll climbs to 8

PTI

Noida, September 16

Four more workers, who were hospitalised after a service lift crashed at an under-construction society in Noida Extension, succumbed to their injuries on Saturday, taking the death toll in the incident to eight, officials said.

The lift had nine workers in it when it fell from the 14th floor of an under-construction tower at an Amrapali Dream Valley project site in Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida (West), on Friday morning.

The long-stalled project is being completed by the state-run NBCC.

“Four workers had died after the incident on Friday. Five of them were admitted to the district hospital in a critical condition. Of these, four more have succumbed to the injuries while one worker is still undergoing treatment,” District Magistrate Manish Verma told PTI.

The victims have been identified as Arbaaz Ali, 19, from Meerut, Kuldeep Pal, 20, from Kannauj, Maan Ali, 20, from Balrampur and Mohammad Ali Khan, 18, from Amroha, police said in a statement Saturday.

The four workers who died on Friday were identified as Ishtaq Ali, 23, of Bihar’s Balrampur district, Arun Tanti Mandal, 40, of Bihar’s Banka, Vipot Mandal, 45, of Bihar’ Katihar and Aris Khan, 22, of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

An FIR was lodged Friday at the local Bisrakh Police Station and nine people, including officials of NBCC, were booked for negligence and culpable homicide, among others, in connection with the case, according to police.

The district administration and the local Greater Noida Authority have also launched probes into the episode.