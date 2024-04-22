Nomination of Congress’s Surat candidate rejected

Surat: The nomination form of Congress’ Surat nominee Nilesh Kumbhani has been rejected over alleged discrepancies in the signatures of proposers. The Congress said it would move the HC. PTI
Aditya continuously sending sun data: ISRO chief
Kolkata: Indian Space Research Organisation chief S Somnath on Sunday said that the Aditya L1 solar mission of the premier space research agency was continuously sending data about the sun.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health
If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC
Seeks material to back allegations against accused