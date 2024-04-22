Nomination of Congress’s Surat candidate rejected

PTI

Surat: The nomination form of Congress’ Surat nominee Nilesh Kumbhani has been rejected over alleged discrepancies in the signatures of proposers. The Congress said it would move the HC. PTI

Aditya continuously sending sun data: ISRO chief

Kolkata: Indian Space Research Organisation chief S Somnath on Sunday said that the Aditya L1 solar mission of the premier space research agency was continuously sending data about the sun.

