Non-bailable arrest warrant against Assam ASP for ‘attempt to murder’

PTI

Guwahati, September 8

A non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued against an Assam Police Service (APS) officer on allegations of attempt to murder pressed by a domestic help, a top police official said on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Special DGP Harmeet Singh said police are on the lookout for Subhalakshmi Dutta, the additional superintendent of police (ASP) (border) of Charaideo district.

“A non-bailable warrant of arrest has been issued against the ASP. If she doesn’t surrender, process will start to seize her property and declare her an absconder,” he said.

A criminal case was registered against Dutta on August 26 in Nazira police station of neighbouring Sivasagar district by her domestic help, alleging physical assault.

Singh said the Indian Penal Code (IPC) clauses against Dutta were not of too serious in nature initially as the two government hospitals where the maid was examined had not reported of any grievous injuries.

The maid was shifted to a private hospital by three Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association (ATTSA) members, who “tried to interfere with the investigation and tried to make her compromise,” he said.

It was after coming out of the hospital, the victim claimed of attempt to murder against the ASP in her statement, which led to more stringent clauses being applied against the accused, the top cop said.

On Dutta giving police the slip when it tried to apprehend her from a flat in Guwahati on September 4, Singh said as the court had not permitted her arrest after dusk, she managed to take advantage of it.

“But with serious charges against her now, we have got the non-bailable warrant and we will execute it,” he added.

