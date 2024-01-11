Non-minority officials don't dilute Aligarh Muslim University status, says Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, January 10

Merely because some part of administration of an educational institution was looked after by non-minority officials didn’t “dilute” its minority character, the Supreme Court noted on Wednesday while hearing petitions on the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

“The mere fact that some part of the administration is also looked after by non-minority candidates who have a representative voice by virtue of their service in the institution or their association or engagement with the institution will not in that sense dilute the minority character of the institution,” a seven-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said.

“But it cannot be to a point where the entire administration is in non-minority hands," the Bench said.

