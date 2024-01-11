Non-minority officials don't dilute Aligarh Muslim University status, says Supreme Court

Satya Prakash
New Delhi, January 10
Merely because some part of administration of an educational institution was looked after by non-minority officials didn’t “dilute” its minority character, the Supreme Court noted on Wednesday while hearing petitions on the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).
“The mere fact that some part of the administration is also looked after by non-minority candidates who have a representative voice by virtue of their service in the institution or their association or engagement with the institution will not in that sense dilute the minority character of the institution,” a seven-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said.
“But it cannot be to a point where the entire administration is in non-minority hands," the Bench said.
‘It seems Gujarat follows different laws’
Stating that it seemed Gujarat followed different laws, the SC on Wednesday issued contempt of court notice to some police officials and a Surat judicial magistrate for sending a trader to police custody, ignoring its order granting him anticipatory bail.
