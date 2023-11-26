Not Congress, KCR should say what he has done for Telangana, says Rahul Gandhi

PTI

Andole (Telangana), November 26

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to tell people what he did for Telangana before questioning the grand old party on what it did for the southern state.

KCR is running the most corrupt government in the country and all the money making portfolios are with Rao’s family members, Gandhi alleged at a poll rally here.

He said the ‘six guarantees’ given by the Congress will be made into a law in the first cabinet meeting itself, if the party is voted to power in the state and will be implemented.

“Today there is a fight between Dorala Sarkar and Prajala Sarkar in Telangana. Your chief minister is asking what Congress has done. The question is not what Congress has done, the question is what KCR has done,” he said.

He further said the grand old party’s target is to defeat the BRS in Telangana and BJP at the national level later.

Gandhi said Hyderabad city from which Rao allegedly is looting crores of rupees every day was developed by the Congress which transformed it into an IT hub.

#Congress #Rahul Gandhi #Telangana