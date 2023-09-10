 Nothing Hindu about what the BJP does: Rahul Gandhi : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Nothing Hindu about what the BJP does: Rahul Gandhi

Nothing Hindu about what the BJP does: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leaeder says that the governing party is out to get power at any cost and that there is nothing Hindu about its actions

Nothing Hindu about what the BJP does: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File Photo



PTI

London, September 10

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the BJP during an interaction with students and academics in Paris, saying that the governing party is out to get power at any cost and that there is nothing Hindu about their actions.

During the interaction on Saturday at the Sciences PO University in Paris, a leading social sciences institution in France, the 53-year-old Opposition leader covered a broad range of topics such as his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra', the Opposition alliance's fight to defend India's democratic structures, changing global order and other key issues.

He stressed that the Opposition was committed to fighting for the "soul of India” and the country would “come out just fine” from the current “turbulence”.

"I've read the ‘Gita', I've read a number of the Upanishads, I've read many Hindu books; there is nothing Hindu about what the BJP does, absolutely nothing,” said Gandhi, in response to a question about the rise of “Hindu nationalism” in the country during the interaction, a video of which was released on Sunday, "I have not read anywhere, in no Hindu book, from no learned Hindu person have I ever heard that you should terrorise, harm people who are weaker than you. So, this idea, this word, Hindu nationalists, this is a wrong word. They're not Hindu nationalists. They have nothing to do with Hinduism. They are out to get power at any cost, and they will do anything to get power… They want dominance of a few people and that is what they are about. There is nothing Hindu about them,” he said.

The former Congress president asserted that 60% of India voted for the opposition parties while just 40% voted for the ruling party.

"So this idea that the majority community is voting for the BJP, this is a wrong idea. The majority community actually vote more for us than they vote for them,” he asserted.

On India-Bharat row, he said that in the Constitution, India is defined as "India that is Bharat, a union of states".

"So, these states have come together to form India or Bharat. The most important thing is that the voice of all the people who are included in these states is heard loud and clear and no voice is crushed or intimidated," he added.

The session in Paris, the second European city on his tour after Brussels, was moderated by Professor Christophe Jaffrelot, Director of the Centre of International Studies, and chaired by Arancha Gonzalez, Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences PO.

Gandhi had a similar student interaction at INALCO University in the French capital before moving on to Rotterdam in the Netherlands.  

 

 

#BJP #Congress #England #London #Rahul Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

2
Punjab

Decorated Punjab martyr’s son becomes third generation army officer in his family

3
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh dismisses rumour he met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

4
India

PM Modi, US President Biden announce connectivity corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe

5
India

As world leaders arrived, drone flying over central Delhi sent cops into tizzy

6
Comment

‘Saviour of Ladakh’, my grandfather

7
Punjab

Punjab to probe panchayat poll faux pas

8
India

Kerala red rice, Mumbai pao at Prez gala dinner

9
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hints at probe against Raja Warring for getting buses assembled from Rajasthan

Don't Miss

View All
How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Top News

PM Modi pushes for reforms in global bodies, says new realities should be reflected in new global structure

PM Modi pushes for reforms in global bodies, says new realities should be reflected in new global structure

Says it is nature's law that those who don't change with tim...

India hands over G20 presidency to Brazil

G20 Summit over, PM Modi hands over ceremonial gavel to Brazilian president

Brazil officially will take over the mantle of the presidenc...

India vs Pakistan: Babar Azam wins toss, opt to bowl in Asia Cup clash

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash: Rains stops play in Colombo, India 147 for 2 in 24.1 overs

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul at the crease

Declare rain-caused calamity in state as ‘national disaster’, Himachal CM Sukhu appeals to PM

Declare rain-caused calamity in state as ‘national disaster’, Himachal CM Sukhu appeals to PM

Requests special disaster relief package

This year’s summit proved G20 can still drive solutions to its most pressing issues: Biden

This year’s summit proved G20 can still drive solutions to its most pressing issues: Biden

US President made the remarks in a post on X as he left for ...


Cities

View All

Adapting pedagogical transitions in classroom must be gradual: Expert

Adapting pedagogical transitions in classroom must be gradual: Expert

National Lok Adalat resolves 19,833 cases

14 Benches settle 4,324 cases in Gurdaspur, Batala

Man loses Rs 11L to travel agents

Three held for running illegal liquor bottling plant near Khasa bus stand

Chandigarh readies draft to take over 200 acres of shamlat land

Chandigarh readies draft to take over 200 acres of shamlat land

Chock-a-block at counters during National Lok Adalat

Heavy school bags take a toll on students’ health

Haryana Govt pays its share for Metro DPR

Three nabbed with stolen heritage cannon

Delhi High court quashes FIR against Air India ex-pilot

Delhi High court quashes FIR against Air India ex-pilot

RRTS Corridor: NCRTC MD inspects construction works

Delhi woman found dead in Greater Noida

Youth stabbed to death in Delhi

Yati Narsinghanad Saraswati booked for controversial remark on Abdul Kalam

Youth murdered after scuffle

Youth murdered after scuffle

Suicide by brothers: SAD leader seeks arrest of cop

PIMS Jalandhar mgmt fails to cough up Rs 63-crore fee, govt to file FIR

Commission asks Improvement Trust to refund Rs 71.72L to allottee

Lok Adalat settles 44,539 cases, awards Rs 65.53-cr relief

Patient’s death after falling off stretcher at Ludhiana Civil Hospital: Three employees suspended, action against others underway

Patient's death after falling off a stretcher at Ludhiana Civil Hospital: Three employees suspended, action against others underway

DC office employees on 3-day pen-down strike from tomorrow

Lok adalat settles 36,113 cases; awards of over Rs 77 crore passed

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Dulay village boys clinch U-17 football title

Woman dies in hit-and-run, kin lay siege to highway

Sextortion gang of three busted by Patiala police

Sextortion gang of three busted by Patiala police

National Lok Adalat: Over 16K cases settled in Patiala district

National Lok Adalat: 4,987 resolved in Fatehgarh Sahib

Patiala Admn bans weapons in hotels, marriage palaces