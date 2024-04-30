Notice to ED on Hemant Soren’s petition for bail

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 29

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate on former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s petition seeking interim bail in a money laundering case.

Asking the ED to respond to the JMM leader’s petition, a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna posted the matter for further hearing on May 6.

Alleging that the Jharkhand High Court was not delivering verdict on his petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case, Soren had on April 24 moved the Supreme Court.

On Monday, the top court said the Jharkhand High Court, which reserved its verdict on February 28 on Soren’s plea challenging his arrest in the case, may pronounce its verdict.

