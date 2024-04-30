Notice to ED on Hemant Soren’s petition for bail

New Delhi, April 29
The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate on former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s petition seeking interim bail in a money laundering case.
Asking the ED to respond to the JMM leader’s petition, a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna posted the matter for further hearing on May 6.
Alleging that the Jharkhand High Court was not delivering verdict on his petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case, Soren had on April 24 moved the Supreme Court.
On Monday, the top court said the Jharkhand High Court, which reserved its verdict on February 28 on Soren’s plea challenging his arrest in the case, may pronounce its verdict.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Enforcement Directorate #Hemant Soren #Jharkhand #Supreme Court
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm Patanjali
Drug regulator took action over misleading ads
Delhi Police call Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over Amit Shah's fake video
PM says Opposition trying to instigate people, vitiate atmos...