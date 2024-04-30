Notification issued for Phase-VI poll

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 29

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued a notification for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, which will take place on May 25 in 57 constituencies across six states and a Union Territory (Delhi).

All 10 seats of Haryana and seven seats of Delhi will vote during this phase, while other states where polling will be held include Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to the poll body’s notification, the last date for filing nominations is May 6. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 7, while May 9 is the date for withdrawal of nominations.

