Now, Bangladeshi woman reaches Sriganganagar to meet social media friend

Raj Sadosh
Abohar, September 6
A Bangladeshi woman has reached Chak 13 DOL village in the border area in Sriganganagar near Abohar to meet her social media friend.
Police said they received the information on Tuesday that a Bangladeshi woman, Habiba from Dhaka, had come to meet Roshan Singh at the village.
This led to apprehension among villagers in the backdrop of Pakistani woman Seema Haider arriving in Noida to live with her social media friend.
Intelligence agencies were sounded of the incident. The police brought the woman and the village youth to the police station for questioning. Habiba is being questioned at the Rawla police station. Their joint interrogation is likely to be done by various agencies in Sriganganagar after they are taken to the district headquarters, sources said.
Preliminary investigation showed that Habiba had befriended Roshan on social media and she arrived here to meet him after taking a visa.
Villagers said their friendship developed through Yalla Live Group voice chat. Their friendship is six months old. They started talking on the social media platform and their friendship turned into love.
