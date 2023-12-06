Now, DMK sparks 'gaumutra' row

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 5

DMK Lok Sabha MP DNV Senthilkumar on Tuesday triggered a storm by referring to Hindi heartland states where the BJP has won as “gaumutra” states during a debate on the J&K Bill.

Apologise for Sanatan Dharma remarks: BJP Rajya Sabha BJP MP GVL Narsimha Rao during Zero Hour raised the issue of statements made on Sanatan Dharma by TN minister Udayanidhi Stalin and other Opposition leaders earlier this year, seeking their apology and dismissals from constitutional posts

“The power of the BJP is only winning elections in the Hindi heartland states called as gau mutra states,” the MP said, inviting sharp reactions from BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai who termed the comments highly insensitive.

The DMK MP said during the debate, “You (BJP) cannot come to South India. We are very strong there...We will not be surprised if you have an option of converting these states into UTs to indirectly come to power because otherwise you can never dream of taking control of southern states.” Annamalai said the discourse in the Opposition camp was sinking.

“After calling our North Indian friends Pani Puri sellers, toilet constructors, etc., INDIA bloc MP now makes gau mutra jibes,” Annamalai said on X.

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said: “The politics of DMK is different. The Congress does not agree with their politics. The Congress believes in ‘Sanatana Dharma’and ‘gaumata' as well. We believe in moving forward with people from all religions...” Congress MP Karti Chidamraman asked DMK member to apologise.