Now, spate of robberies in Canada temples

New Delhi, October 12
There has been a rise in break-ins and vandalisation of temples in Ontario, Canada, where Khalistani separatists are particularly active.
The Durham Regional Police said they are searching for a suspect after three religious temples were broken into in quick succession. On Sunday, at approximately 12.45 am, there was a break-in at a temple in Pickering.
A male was seen on security surveillance entering the temple and making away with a large quantity of cash from the donation boxes.
A short time later, at approximately 1:30 a.m., another break-in occurred at another location in Pickering which was unsuccessful. About an hour later, the same male with a limp broke into a temple in Ajax and stole a large quantity of cash from a donation box, according to the police.
Another three temples have been broken into in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The Chintpurni Temple was robbed on September 9, Rameshwar Mandir in Caledon on September 18 and the Hindu Heritage Centre in Mississauga on October 4.
