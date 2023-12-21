Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended: Congress on Lok Sabha nod to 3 criminal law bills

IANS

New Delhi, December 21

Soon after the three criminal Bills were passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the Congress hit back at the government saying the Bills were passed without any informed dissent and they wll be passed in the Rajya Sabha too without any proper discussion.

"Today the Home Minister got the 3 draconian Criminal Justice Bills passed in the Lok Sabha without any informed dissent. Tomorrow, he will get them passed in the Rajya Sabha too without any different viewpoint expressed on them by the best legal minds. Now you know why 144 INDIA MPs were thrown out of both Houses," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

The remarks of the Congress leader came soon after the Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed three amended criminal bills -- Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second), 2023.

The three Bills were passed after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke in the House and majority of MPs present in the Lower House voted in favour of the bills by voice vote.

The proceedings took place in the absence of 97 Opposition MPs, who were suspended over misconduct and unruly behaviour since last week.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will replace the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita will replace the CrPC of 1973 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill will replace the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

A total of 97 Lok Sabha MPs and 46 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended since December 14 for the remainder of the session.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha