 NSA Ajit Doval holds wide-ranging talks with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan; focus on iCET, regional, global issues : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • NSA Ajit Doval holds wide-ranging talks with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan; focus on iCET, regional, global issues

NSA Ajit Doval holds wide-ranging talks with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan; focus on iCET, regional, global issues

Sullivan is on an official visit to New Delhi from June 17 to 18

NSA Ajit Doval holds wide-ranging talks with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan; focus on iCET, regional, global issues

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan, in New Delhi on June 17, 2024. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, June 17

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Monday held extensive talks with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan primarily focusing on implementation of the ambitious India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

The two top security officials are also learnt to have deliberated upon pressing global and regional issues of mutual interest.

Sullivan, accompanied by a delegation of senior American officials and industry leaders, is on an official visit to New Delhi from June 17 to 18.

Following the launch of the iCET by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joseph Biden on the sidelines of the Quad summit in Tokyo in May 2022, the two NSAs have driven a concerted effort to engage in identified areas of collaboration in diverse domains of new and emerging technologies, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, defence innovation, space and advanced telecommunications.

NSA Sullivan also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar earlier on Monday. He is also expected to call on Prime Minister Modi.

“Delighted to welcome US NSA @JakeSullivan46 in New Delhi today morning. A comprehensive discussion on a broad range of bilateral, regional and global issues,” Jaishankar said on ‘X’.

“Confident that India-US strategic partnership will continue to advance strongly in our new term,” he said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ajit Doval #United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

NRI assault in Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Police register Zero FIR; minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal writes to CM Sukhu

2
India

India refrains from associating itself with any communique emerging from Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine

3
Punjab

Will discuss setting up Mohali-Rajpura rail link with Railway Minister: MoS Ravneet Bittu

4
Punjab

Farmers hold protest at Ladhowal toll plaza in Punjab’s Ludhiana against fee hike

5
India

'Why teach about riots, demolition in schools': NCERT chief on Babri Masjid tweaks in textbooks

6
World

Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of plotting to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, extradited to US

7
J & K

Terror in J-K has shrunk from highly organised acts to mere proxy war: Amit Shah

8
India

Fresh political slugfest over EVM tampering claims; defamation notice issued to newspaper by poll body

9
Delhi

Atishi accuses former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri of leading attack on DJB office, claims conspiracy

10
Himachal

Tourist-packed Shimla weighed down by water crisis

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

Goods train crashes into Kanchanjungha Express In Bengal, 5 dead

15 dead, 60 injured after goods train crashes into Kanchanjungha Express in West Bengal's Darjeeling

The mishap takes place near Rangapani station, about 7 km fr...

Punjab govt should review free-power policy, say power engineer body as peak power breach all-time high demand of 15,500 ME

Punjab Government should review free-power policy, says power engineers' body as demand hits all-time high of 15,500 MW

AIPEF wants offices to reduce working hours, shut Malls earl...

AAP picks Mohinder Bhagat for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Punjab: AAP picks Mohinder Bhagat, BJP Sheetal Angural for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Byelection was necessitated following the resignation of She...

Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of plotting to kill Gurpatwant Pannun, extradited to US

Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of plotting to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, extradited to US

Gupta is currently lodged at the federal Metropolitan Detent...

NSA Ajit Doval holds wide-ranging talks with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan; focus on iCET, regional, global issues

NSA Ajit Doval holds wide-ranging talks with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan; focus on iCET, regional, global issues

Sullivan is on an official visit to New Delhi from June 17 t...


Cities

View All

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Amritsar: 3 kids drown in Upper Bari Doab Canal, one rescued by passersby

Man booked for murder bid, dowry harassment

Gurdwara Sri Dehra Sahib, Lahore, commemorates Guru Arjan Dev’s martyrdom

Famous Punjabi writer Balwinder Singh Fatehpuri dies at 80

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of UT

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of Chandigarh

Expect respite from heat, rain likely in Chandigarh tricity from tomorrow

Dera Bassi: Fire breaks out in paint factory

Chandigarh: All-weather pool project hanging fire

Open House: What steps should police take in view of deteriorating law and order situation in Mohali

Amul seeks return of ice-cream tub from Noida customer for investigation after centipede complaint

Amul seeks return of ice-cream tub from Noida customer for investigation after centipede complaint

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

AAP MLAs visit CR Paatil’s home, seek rightful water share from Haryana

Water crisis spills onto streets, BJP stages protest against AAP govt

Former AAP MLA joins saffron party

AAP picks Mohinder Bhagat for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Punjab: AAP picks Mohinder Bhagat, BJP Sheetal Angural for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Killing of Doaba youth in US sets alarm bells ringing

Former Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku targets AAP

Three held for organising tractor race in Phagwara

Punjab farmers continue protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for second day, Rs 1 crore loss for every 24 hours

Punjab farmers continue protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for second day, Rs 1 crore loss in every 24 hours

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Dhandari Khurd residents bear the brunt of overflowing sewers

‘Villagers living on Sutlej banks should guard it’

Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in Ludhiana after Amethi win

Workshop organised at old age home

Workshop organised at old age home

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

916 cops in Patiala Range shifted

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike