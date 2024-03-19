NSA: Collaboration needed between regional allies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 18

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval today addressed delegates from 21 countries as part of the inaugural International Strategic Engagement Programme (IN STEP) at the National Defence College (NDC) here.

Doval said the present era was characterised by rapid technological advancements, geopolitical shifts and evolving threats, hence there was a need for collaboration and knowledge sharing amongst decision-makers of various countries. “Such options of sharing can be explored through mutual respect and dialogue. It has a potential to strengthen international security cooperation and build resilient communities. By harnessing the collective expertise and experience of the participants, the programme aims to forge partnerships that transcend borders and promote peace and stability,” said sources.

“Ajit Doval underscored the importance of strategic partnerships in regional security and collaborative approach towards nation-building and interacted with delegates,” the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said.

The IN STEP programme, which will conclude on March 30, has been curated as a two-week strategic engagement at the NDC under the aegis of the National Security Council Secretariat and the MEA.

