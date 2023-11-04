NSDC signs pact with UAE firm on job creation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 3

As part of his three-day official visit to the UAE, Minister of Education, Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan oversaw an agreement between the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) International and We One, a subsidiary of DP World, a multinational logistics company based in the UAE. The deal focused on long-term recruitment of skilled manpower.

Pradhan discussed various opportunities for collaboration during his last day of the official visit. He also met chairperson and CEO of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

The agreement aims to enhance skill development and create employment opportunities for front-line workforce. “The pact will create more avenues in global talent mobility and will connect Indian youth to relevant overseas employment opportunities,” Pradhan said. He also talked about the vast pool of talent available in India.

The signing event follows an MoU inked in May 2022 between NSDC International and Hindustan Ports Pvt Ltd to establish the India International Skill Centre in Varanasi.

