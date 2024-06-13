NSG to establish units in Ayodhya, Pathankot, Kerala

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 12

The elite National Security Guards (NSG) will soon set up units in Ayodhya, Pathankot and Kerala, said official sources. According to sources quoted by agencies, the unit in Ayodhya is likely to become operational by August, while the other two units in Pathankot and Kerala will be up and running by the year-end.

The move will help the police and Central Armed Police Force units in capacity-building and lessen the response time for the NSG in case of any adverse situation, sources added.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is among the sensitive installations in India. It is said to be on the radar of various terror outfits. The sources said the new units would be equipped with latest weaponry and anti-drone technology. The decision to set up an NSG hub in Pathankot comes keeping in view the strategic importance of the border district.

