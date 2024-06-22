NTA chief Subodh Singh shunted out amid raging controversy over NEET-NET ‘paper leak’

New Delhi, June 22
National Testing Agency (NTA) Director-General Subodh Singh was shunted out on Saturday, amid a massive controversy over alleged irregularities in competitive exams NEET-UG and UGC-NET.
An official said he has been put on “compulsory wait” in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) till further orders.
India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola has been assigned additional charge of the testing agency till appointment of a regular incumbent.
“NTA DG has been put on compulsory wait in the Department of Personnel and Training. Pradeep Singh Kharola has been assigned additional charge of NTA DG till further orders,” a senior official said.
The government has cancelled the UGC-NET even as there are allegations of paper leak in NEET-UG as well and demand for its cancellation.
