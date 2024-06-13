NTA: No paper leak, but 63 unfair means cases in NEET

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, June 12

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday reiterated its claim that there has been no case of paper leak, but added that there were 63 cases of “unfair means” in the NEET-UG exam.

Amid allegations of paper leak, NTA clarified its stance on its website. “It is to be noted that none of the reports are backed with evidence that may indicate a paper leak. These cases seem to be related to cheating or impersonation and not to paper leaks. While the outcome of the investigation in aforesaid cases is awaited, NTA has categorically denied any case of paper leak,” NTA said.

NTA informed that it has recently received communication from the Patna police regarding the requirement of documents concerning certain candidates. “All relevant information have been proactively provided to them,” NTA said.

In cases of unfair means, NTA said a committee was constituted consisting of three eminent experts in the field of examination and academics to look into different types of issues reported such as impersonation, cheating, unfair means cases, and tampered OMR.

“The total number of unfair means cases in NEET-UG was 63. On the recommendation of the committee, a total of 12 candidates were debarred from the NEET-UG for three years, nine for two years, and one candidate for a year. As many as 32 candidates were given the “Result Later” status till a detailed report was received. NTA has also registered cases against impersonators and some cases have been registered by the state police,” NTA said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.