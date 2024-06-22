NTA now postpones CSIR-UGC-NET

New Delhi, June 21
Amid a raging row over irregularities in exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the postponement of the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET, June 2024, due to “unavoidable circumstances and logistic reasons”.
The examination is held to determine the eligibility of candidates for junior fellowship programmes in science subjects. A circular by the NTA said, “The revised schedule for the examination will be announced later through the official website.” The official website is csirnet.nta.ac.in.
Earlier on June 19, the Centre had cancelled the UGC-NET as question papers were leaked on Darknet.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, said, “Yet another NTA exam postponed. Clearly, NTA has become Narendra's Trauma Agency for youth.”
