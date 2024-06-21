NTA postpones CSIR-UGC-NET examination due to ‘unavoidable circumstances and logistical reasons’

New Delhi, June 21
The National Testing Agency on Friday announced the postponement of the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024 due to “unavoidable circumstances and logistical reasons”.
The joint CSIR-UGC-NET exam is for the eligibility of candidates for junior fellowship programmes in science subjects.
The circular issued by the NTA said, “The candidates are hereby informed that the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024 which was scheduled to be held between June 25 and June 27 is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues. The revised schedule for the conduct of the examination will be announced later through the official website.”
The revised exam date will soon be announced through the official website—csirnet.nta.ac.in.
On June 19, the Central government ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination as the question papers were leaked on the darknet.
The CBI registered a case in the UGC-NET exam paper against unidentified accused on Thursday.
