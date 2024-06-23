NTA website, its other portals secure; reports of they being hacked wrong: Officials

New Delhi, June 23
The National Testing Agency (NTA) website and all its other web portals are fully secure, and reports that these have been compromised and hacked are wrong and misleading, officials said on Sunday.
The clarification comes amid a raging row over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including the NEET-UG and the UGC-NET. The education ministry on Saturday set up a panel to review the NTA’s functioning, recommend exam reforms and ensure data security.
“NTA website and all its web portals are fully secure. Any information that they have been compromised and hacked is wrong and misleading, a senior official said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI files FIR over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG; sends special teams to Bihar, Gujarat
The medical entrance exam was held across 4,750 centres on M...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's interim stay on bail order
The high court on Friday paused release of the embattled CM ...
Lok Sabha session from Monday, row over appointment of Mahtab as pro-tem speaker set to cast its shadow
The row over appointment of BJP leader and seven-term member...
JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna arrested for alleged sexual abuse of party worker; case handed over to CID
He was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a p...
Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple
She apologises for her mistake on social media