 Numerous reconstructive surgeries later, mountaineer Anurag Maloo walks out of hospital : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Numerous reconstructive surgeries later, mountaineer Anurag Maloo walks out of hospital

Numerous reconstructive surgeries later, mountaineer Anurag Maloo walks out of hospital

Maloo was miraculously rescued three days after falling into a deep crevasse on Mount Annapurna in Nepal

Numerous reconstructive surgeries later, mountaineer Anurag Maloo walks out of hospital

Anurag Maloo at AIIMS, Delhi, post recovery (right) and being taken to hospital after the rescue (left), on April 20, 2023. — Reuters/PTI file photos



PTI

New Delhi, November 8

After numerous reconstructive surgeries during his five-month stay at the AIIMS, mountaineer Anurag Maloo, who was miraculously rescued three days after falling into a deep crevasse on Mount Annapurna in Nepal in April, has been discharged from the hospital.

A native of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, Maloo (34) went missing on April 17 after falling from an altitude of around 6,000 metre while descending from Camp III on Mount Annapurna – the 10th highest mountain in the world known for its treacherous terrain.

He survived in the 70-metre-deep avalanche-prone crevasse for three days before being rescued on the morning of April 20. He was first taken to a nearby medical camp, then to Manipal Hospital in Pokhara, and later to Kathmandu’s Medicity Hospital.

Maloo was airlifted to AIIMS’ Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre in Delhi on May 11 where he was admitted under the Department of Plastic Reconstructive Surgery.

Following his discharge from the AIIMS on October 31, Maloo said he feels blessed that he got a second chance at life. He added that he will again start climbing mountains only if his body is fully capable of doing so.

Dr Maneesh Singhal, the head of the Department of Plastic Reconstructive Surgery, said on Wednesday, “Maloo’s injuries included severe frostbite on both hands, gangrenous thumbs, multiple affected fingers, gangrenous toes on both feet, as well as extensive cold-induced deep burns on his trunk.

“Additionally, he suffered from subclavian artery blockage on the right side and multiple deep venous blockages in one lower limb. His condition was further complicated by acute kidney injury and pleural effusion with infected wounds,” he said.

Under expert multidisciplinary care, Maloo’s 200-day journey towards recovery commenced with numerous reconstructive surgeries and comprehensive medical interventions, he said.

Between May 13 and September 23, he underwent seven surgeries for infection control and later reconstructive surgery for his wounds by skin grafting.

At AIIMS, Maloo was managed by a multidisciplinary team involving specialities such as plastic surgery, critical care, anaesthesiology, cardiology, nephrology, trauma surgery, ENT, psychiatry, and urology.

Maloo said, “Life is really short. It is not every day that you get a second chance at life. I have got this chance and opportunity to do it so I truly feel blessed.”

“When people ask me if I would again go climbing mountains, it all depends on how my body responds. If my body feels ready that I am fully capable of climbing then only I will climb, if my body is not ready then I will not.”

“I will not put my family and everybody in the same situation if my body is not ready,” he added.

#AIIMS #Nepal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

2
Diaspora

5 Indians die in Australia pub crash

3
Haryana

Girls in possession of mobile phones were soft targets for Jind school principal

4
Punjab

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

5
Himachal

Crypto fraudsters spent Rs 3.5 cr on foreign trips of agents: Himachal Pradesh DGP

6
Ludhiana

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993

7
Punjab

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

8
Punjab

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab

9
Punjab

3 of family strangled to death in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

10
Haryana

Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states

Don't Miss

View All
Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

Top News

To combat air pollution, Delhi plans to induce artificial rain

Odd-even car scheme deferred; Delhi plans artificial rain, ban on app-based cabs from other states to fight smog

Early winter break in Delhi schools from November 9-18 | Air...

‘How low will they stoop’: PM Modi slams Nitish Kumar over ‘derogatory’ remarks in Assembly

‘How low will they stoop’: PM Modi slams Nitish Kumar over ‘derogatory’ remarks in Assembly

Prime Minister says will do whatever he can to ensure respec...

Nitish Kumar apologises for comment on women as opposition force adjournment of assembly

Nitish Kumar apologises for comment on women as opposition forces adjournment of Assembly

The Bihar Assembly on Wednesday is adjourned till 2 pm, soon...

CBI probe ordered against Mahua Moitra by Lokpal, claims BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

CBI probe ordered against Mahua Moitra by Lokpal, claims BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

TMC MP says CBI should first file FIR to probe alleged coal ...

India, US to review bilateral ties, key global issues at ‘2+2’ dialogue

India, US to review bilateral ties, key global issues at ‘2+2’ dialogue

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary L...


Cities

View All

3 of family strangled to death in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

3 of family strangled to death in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Robbers target medicine shop at Katra Sher Singh in Amritsar, loot Rs 10 lakh

Tourist footfall expected to surge on Diwali in holy city Amritsar

Alliance Air to start Shimla-Amritsar flights from November 16

BRTS issue unlikely to get resolved before election of new MC House in Amritsar

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

Bathinda: 2 of nine farmers who ‘forced’ official to burn stubble nabbed

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

Hot air balloon safari project inaugurated in Haryana’s Pinjore

Hot air balloon safari project inaugurated in Haryana's Pinjore

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

Chandigarh Automobile dealers move Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenge Electric Vehicle Policy

Amid 'opposition', Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher unveils 1st decentralised waste processing plant

Streamline traffic on service lanes of Zirakpur underbridge, PWD told

Pollution crisis: Early winter break in Delhi schools from November 9-18

Pollution crisis: Early winter break in Delhi schools from November 9-18

Odd-even car scheme deferred; Delhi plans artificial rain, ban on app-based cabs from other states to fight smog

Pollution crisis: Delhi Government defers odd-even scheme implementation till Supreme Court reviews effectiveness

Air quality in Delhi severe again; farm fires major contributor

Trekker from Delhi found dead on river banks in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Teachers asked to ‘pitch in’ with funds for school games

Teachers asked to ‘pitch in’ with funds for school games

No let-up in farm fires, tally reaches 786 in Jalandhar district

Amargarh AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in judicial custody

Garbage burning adds to air pollution

Jalandhar: Man nabbed with country-made pistol, 4 live cartridges, probe on

Husband turns out to be killer, case cracked within 12 hours

Husband turns out to be killer, case cracked within 12 hours

Ludhiana faces uphill task in achieving complete garbage segregation

86 cases of farm fires reported, AQI 239 in Ludhiana

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993

Speed up ongoing projects: MP to officials

Students stage protest at Patiala’s Punjabi University, demand action against professor

Students stage protest at Patiala's Punjabi University, demand action against professor

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs PSPCL employee while accepting bribe

PSPCL honours Para Asian Games medallist in Patiala

Patiala lad bags silver in National Games

Education govt’s top priority: DC