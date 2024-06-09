Obituary: Ramoji Film City founder Rao revolutionised Indian media

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

The Andhra Pradesh Government on Saturday announced two-day state mourning over the demise of media baron, entrepreneur and film producer Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, who passed away in the early hours of June 8 at the age of 87.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled Rao’s death. “The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionised Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world. Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India’s development. I am fortunate to have got several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti,” Modi said in a post on X.

BJP leader and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid condolences to the departed media mogul in Hyderabad, where his mortal remains were kept. She also visited Hyderabad to pay respect to the departed entrepreneur on behalf of the Centre.

“Paid respects to Shri Ramoji Rao Garu at the corporate office of the Ramoji Film City. Placed a wreath from Hon. PM @narendramodi and conveyed message of condolence to members of Ramoji Rao garu’s family (sic),” Sitharaman said in a post on X.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers of several states, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and film personalities, mourned the death of Ramoji Rao. A seasoned entrepreneur, Rao had business ventures in multiple sectors such as media, hospitality, micro finance, food and retail store chains. He oversaw the world’s largest film production facility, Ramoji Film City, where numerous Telugu classics, including ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’, were filmed.

Several superstars such as Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu paid tributes to the veteran producer. His ventures, including the Eenadu newspaper, ETV network of channels, the world’s largest film studio Ramoji Film City, Dolphin group of hotels, Margadarsi Chit Fund, Ushakiran Movies production company, Priya Foods, and others are known within the country as well as abroad.

Rao hailed from a middle-class family that traced its roots to Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. In 1969, he started his innings by launching a newspaper for peasants called ‘Annadata’.

However, he became one of the most popular media barons in Andhra Pradesh, when another of his newspapers, the ‘Eenadu’ became a stupendous success over the time. His other company ETV Network was the first satellite entertainment channel in Telugu after Doordarshan’s monopoly ended.

As a mark of respect, film shootings have also been cancelled in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on June 9.

