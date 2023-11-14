 Odisha: 80-yr-old woman dies after falling into borewell : The Tribune India

  Odisha: 80-yr-old woman dies after falling into borewell

Odisha: 80-yr-old woman dies after falling into borewell

The woman was rescued from the borewell after a 5-hour long operation and rushed to hospital where doctors declared her brought dead

Odisha: 80-yr-old woman dies after falling into borewell

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Bhubaneswar, November 14

An 80-year-old woman died after falling into a borewell in Odisha's Sonepur district, officials said on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Dukhi Negi, was taken out of the 20-feet-deep borewell in a critical condition after a five-hour-long rescue operation and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

The elderly woman had slipped and fallen into the abandoned borewell in a forested area near Kainphula village in Sadar block on Monday evening, a police officer said, adding her family claimed she was deaf and mute.

Locals searched for the woman the entire night and also informed the police. She was found in the borewell on Tuesday morning, following which the Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) launched the rescue operation.

The rescue team supplied oxygen into the borewell to help the woman breathe and dug a parallel hole to bring her out.

After being brought out of the borewell in a critical condition, she was taken to Sonepur district hospital, where treating doctors declared her brought dead.

"She had died before being brought to the hospital," Somi Purohit, a doctor at the Sonepur hospital said.

Sonepur Superintendent of Police Amaresh Panda said the woman's pulse rate was very low when she was brought out of the borewell.

A snake was also found along with the woman but it is yet to be confirmed whether she was bitten by the reptile, he said.

Gopabandhu Nayak, a member of the rescue team, said the woman was in a sitting position with her hands pressed against the wall of the borewell.

"We dug another hole close to the borewell to rescue her. During the search operation, we could see her but she was not responding to commands," Assistant Fire Officer Dhananjay Mallik said.

Health Minister Niranjan Pujari, who represents Sonepur constituency, said a proper investigation will be conducted into the incident.

