Odisha church looted, two priests attacked

PTI

Rourkela, June 15

Unidentified miscreants assaulted two priests and looted Rs 10 lakh from a catholic church in Odisha's Sundergarh district, the police said on Saturday.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Rourkela Zone 3) Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra said, "The incident occurred late Friday night in the Jharbahal area, about 25 km from Rourkela town. The unknown miscreants attacked the fathers and looted money." After breaking open the main gate, the miscreants proceeded to the father's room.

The injured fathers, identified as Alois Xalxo (72) and Nirial Bilung (52), were admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) and their health condition was stable.

The SDPO said the amount of cash looted was Rs 10 lakh. The cash was inside the church after collection from hostel and other places. Father Xalxo said, “We were asleep when the miscreants barged into the church after breaking open the grill door.” Father Bilung said, “There were 10-12 persons. They tied us and when we shouted, they attacked and injured us.”