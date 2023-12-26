Odisha to raise special force for Jagannath Temple

PTI

Bhubaneswar, December 25

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved a proposal for the creation of a dedicated Special Security Battalion for providing security to Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and to ensure proper crowd management, an official said.

It was envisioned and conceptualised to render security, better facilitation of devotees, and crowd management measures at Shree Jagannath Temple. The temple draws thousands of devotees every day, the official said.

While the daily footfall of devotees is estimated to be about 50,000, it doubles and triples on weekends and on important occasions.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Naveen Patnaik