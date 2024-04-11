 Office-bearers quit Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in protest after party chief Raj Thackeray declares support to PM Modi : The Tribune India

  India
  • Office-bearers quit Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in protest after party chief Raj Thackeray declares support to PM Modi

Office-bearers quit Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in protest after party chief Raj Thackeray declares support to PM Modi

In a rally on Tuesday, Thackeray announced unconditional support to Modi and Mahayuti alliance comprising BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP under Ajit Pawar

Office-bearers quit Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in protest after party chief Raj Thackeray declares support to PM Modi

Raj Thackeray. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, April 11

Many office-bearers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have resigned in protest after their party chief Raj Thackeray declared support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the state.

MNS general secretary Kirtikumar Shinde, one of those who have quit, took to Facebook to explain his decision.

In a post on the social media platform on Wednesday, he said MNS chief Thackeray had taken a stand against PM Modi and BJP in 2019.

“Today, after five years, Raj saheb has changed his political role at the most crucial moment in the history of the country. Political analysts will tell how wrong he is and how right.

“Nowadays leaders can play the political role they want, whenever they want. But the fighters (a reference to party workers) who believe in their thoughts are crushed. What about that,” he asked in the post.

In his annual Gudi Padwa (the first day of Marathi New Year) rally on Tuesday, Thackeray announced his unconditional support to PM Modi and the Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the NCP under Ajit Pawar.

Formed in 2006, the MNS backed Modi's candidature for the PM's post in 2014. However, Thackeray, a firebrand leader known for his oratory, became a bitter critic in 2019 and attacked Modi's policies. He has now backed Modi just before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Mihir Davte and office-bearers of MNS' student wing in Dombivali, on the outskirts of Mumbai, also quit the party citing Thackeray's inconsistent positions.

Davte said they exited the party in protest after Thackeray declared his support to PM Modi.

“We found it difficult to cope with the changing stances of Raj saheb. The difference of opinion over Raj saheb's decision has also led to disagreements among the workers, so it is better to part ways,” he said.

Moreover, it was becoming difficult to face people due to the changing positions of the party, he said, adding that a section of workers is silent but not happy with Thackeray's decision.

The announcement by Raj Thackeray, the estranged brother of former Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, came after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last month.

The 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will go to polls in five phases between April 19 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4.

