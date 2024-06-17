Officers inducted during Kargil war mark silver jubilee

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 16

Commissioned into the Army as young officers in the middle of the 1999 Kargil conflict, members of the 104 Regular Course and 87 Technical Graduate Course walked down memory lane as they congregated at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, over the weekend to mark the silver jubilee of their passing out.

About 200 officers, along with their families, as well as next of kin of fallen comrades from across the country attended the event. As part of the run-up to the event, a specially designed course flag was carried by some officers across the country and the globe — from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and to the highest peaks in Turkey to Germany, England and Italy.

The batch boasts of having been conferred over 40 gallantry awards, including an Ashok Chakra to Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan and three Kirti Chakra besides many distinguished service medals.

