 Old Parliament, 96, to live on as architectural marvel : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Old Parliament, 96, to live on as architectural marvel

Old Parliament, 96, to live on as architectural marvel

Old Parliament, 96, to live on as architectural marvel


Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 18

As the Indian Parliament prepares to get a new address, the old building, 96, will live on as the architectural wonder.

Lord Irwin had opened complex

  • Opened by then Governor-General Lord Irwin on Jan 18, 1927, old complex can accommodate only 543 members in LS & 250 in RS
  • In contrast, the new Parliament complex, designed by architect Bimal Patel, can seat as many as 888 members in the LS and 300 in the RS

Inaugurated in colonial times by then Governor-General Lord Irwin on January 18, 1927, the old complex was designed by English architects Herbert Baker and Edwin Lutyens and can accommodate only 543 members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

In contrast, the new Parliament, designed by architect Bimal Patel, can seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 300 in the Rajya Sabha.

The present building was never designed to accommodate a bicameral legislature for a full-fledged democracy, which necessitated a rethink.

So far, the Parliament House was serving its purpose because the number of Lok Sabha seats had remained unaltered at 545 based on the delimitation exercise carried out on the basis of the 1971 Census. However, that will change and increase substantially after 2026. “The current cap on the total number of seats is only till 2026,” the government says as it prepares for the future.

The seating arrangements in the current Houses of Parliament remain cramped and cumbersome with no desks beyond the second row. Even the historic Central Hall has a seating capacity only for 440 persons. Due to limited space for movement, it is also a huge security risk, government sources have maintained on the need for a new building.

As he said goodbye to the old Parliament today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered to mention: “This Parliament may have come up under foreign rulers but it was built with the sweat, labour and money of Indians.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

2
Diaspora

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying

3
Punjab

Block Congress president shot dead at home in Moga

4
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

5
Diaspora

Ex-UK cop claims fellow officers used racial slurs against Sikhs, called Malala 'tikka masala'

6
India

Supreme Court relieves SIT in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

7
India

CAG frowns at 'footnote' accounting, says external debt underrated by over Rs 2 lakh crore

8
J & K

J-K: 2 bodies, including that of soldier, found in Gadole forests of Anantnag on sixth day of anti-terror operation

9
Himachal

Punjab taxi operators protest over recent imposition of taxes at Parwanoo border

10
India

At Rs 61.8 crore, Amrita Sher-gil's 'The Story Teller' becomes most expensive work by Indian artist ever

Don't Miss

View All
India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
Diaspora

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

Top News

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

India summons the Canadian High Commissioner

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying

Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...

Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination

Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination

The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...


Cities

View All

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 new CIA staff police stations come up, to help check crime

Sanitation, stray menace, waterlogging need attention in Ward number 51

Remove encroachments from Ranjit Avenue area: High Court to AIT

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Traffic Mgmt System: 10 lakh traffic challans issued in 17 months

Chandigarh's IAF Heritage Centre expansion plans hit maintenance hurdle

Former PGI doctor held for 'raping' staff nurse

Two POs land in police net

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

2 brothers held with Rs 1-crore heroin

Man shoots self dead at home in south Delhi

Murder suspect arrested in Noida

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Traffic violators greeted with roses by Jalandhar police, requested to obey rules

Trader shot dead in Phagwara

Man held for snatching cash, mobile

6 booked for murder bid, rioting

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.51 crore cash, gold ornaments

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.51 crore cash, gold ornaments

Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

Ex-Akali minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, wife drugged, residence robbed in Ludhiana

Rs 1,000-crore push to infra development in Ludhiana district

Local actor rises to fame as Punjabi film ‘Dear Jassi’ wins award at Toronto International Film Festival

Girl student’s death: Patiala University protest suspended after admn assures pupils of probe

Girl student’s death: Punjabi University protest suspended after Patiala admn assures pupils of probe

Patiala: Mata Kaushalya Hospital to be Punjab’s first model facility, says minister

ASI restores ‘samadh’ of 1780s in Patiala's Army area

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala

Harvesting round the corner, Punjab farmers yet to get DSR incentive