Oldest Manipur militant group signs peace pact

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 29

The United National Liberation Front (UNLF), one of the oldest armed groups of Manipur, on Wednesday signed a peace agreement with the Centre and the Manipur Government.

The agreement is expected to bring to an end the hostilities between the UNLF and security forces.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the development, calling it a “landmark achievement”.

Official sources said the agreement would provide an opportunity to address the longstanding concerns of the community.

“It is hoped that the return of the UNLF to the mainstream will also encourage other armed groups to participate in the peace process in due course. A peace monitoring committee will be constituted to oversee enforcement of the agreed ground rules. The development is likely to be a significant step in restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur,” they added.

While political agreements had been finalised with several ethnic groups of the North-East, it was for the first time that an Imphal valley-based armed outfit had agreed to return to the mainstream, the sources said.

Formed in 1964, the UNLF has been operating both within and outside Indian territory. The agreement is poised to give a fillip to moves to usher in a new era of peace in the North-East in general and Manipur in particular, a statement issued by the Home Ministry said.

Shah said a historic milestone had been achieved with the signing of the agreement with the UNLF.

Shah said he welcomed the UNLF to the democratic processes and wished them the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi by MHA officers, Manipur Government and UNLF representatives.

