Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, June 25
The government which opted for continuity in the Union cabinet and other key appointments could opt for continuity in Lok Sabha also with Om Birla likely to be repeated as Speaker.
Opposition sources confirmed to The Tribune that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had made calls to some senior leaders including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge regarding building a consensus on the Speaker's post.
An opposition source said Om Birla was in active consideration “unless something changes last minute.”
Singh has urged opposition to support government's Speaker candidate and has said Deputy Speaker post could go to the opposition.
Speaker nominations are scheduled for Tuesday and the election for Wednesday.
Opposition sources said they are unlikely to field candidate for the Speaker’s post after Rajnath Singh reached out to them.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Om Birla likely to be repeated as Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajnath Singh dials Opposition
Rajnath Singh has urged opposition to support government's S...
PM Modi leads BJP's offensive to counter Opposition's Constitution narrative on 1975 Emergency anniversary
Hitting out at the Congress, Modi says ‘those who imposed th...
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge
Assange not expected to face new prison time, to return to A...
Delhi water crisis: AAP minister Atishi hospitalised as blood sugar drops due to hunger strike
Atishi began her hunger strike on June 21