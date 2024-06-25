Om Birla likely to be repeated as Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajnath Singh dials Opposition

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 25

The government which opted for continuity in the Union cabinet and other key appointments could opt for continuity in Lok Sabha also with Om Birla likely to be repeated as Speaker.

Opposition sources confirmed to The Tribune that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had made calls to some senior leaders including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge regarding building a consensus on the Speaker's post.

An opposition source said Om Birla was in active consideration “unless something changes last minute.”

Singh has urged opposition to support government's Speaker candidate and has said Deputy Speaker post could go to the opposition.

Speaker nominations are scheduled for Tuesday and the election for Wednesday.

Opposition sources said they are unlikely to field candidate for the Speaker’s post after Rajnath Singh reached out to them.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Om Birla #Rajnath Singh