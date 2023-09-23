 On Canada’s charges, India reaches out to US, others : The Tribune India

EAM S Jaishankar reached New York on Friday where his first engagement was the Quad Ministerial.



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, September 22

India is talking to friendly countries and outlining its position in order to neutralise Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s attempts to internationalise his allegation of a potential Indian link to the murder of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In conversations with other nations like the US, UK, France and Germany, Indian diplomats have been pointing out that it is difficult to cooperate with Canada on the probe unless it provides specific information. On the other hand, India provided Canada with precise information about safe havens being given to gangsters and terror merchants after they escaped the law here by using false passports.

The conversations have also touched on how Canada has denied Indian requests for extradition for over three decades. In tough-sounding comments, US NSA Jake Sullivan has said: “Regardless of the country, we will stand up and defend our basic principles and we will also consult closely with allies like Canada as they pursue their law enforcement and diplomatic process.”

Sources said India had conveyed that the government here would be willing to look at any specific information that was provided, but so far that had not happened.

While the suspension of visa services by Indian missions in Canada will impact the movement of people, there will be no effect on exports or the temporarily deferred FTA talks, according to Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC). “India and Canada have been good partners for a significant time. The current standoff seems to be a temporary one, and we are sure that it is going to be resolved diplomatically,” the apex engineering body said in a statement.

Jaishankar in US, to meet Blinken

  • EAM S Jaishankar reached New York on Friday where his first engagement was the Quad Ministerial
  • His address at the 78th UNGA is scheduled for September 26
  • The minister will also hold several meetings with his counterparts, including Antony Blinken, during his nine-day stay in the US

