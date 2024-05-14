 On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh

On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh

‘Indian troops holding all positions along LAC since April 2020 standoff’

On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister



Aditi Tandon & Ajay Banerjee

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 13

Senior BJP leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that the ruling BJP was on track to achieve the target of 400-plus seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the Congress had failed to emerge even as its principal challenger.

In an exclusive interview with The Tribune on the day the fourth phase of General Election concluded, the veteran BJP leader and two-term Lok Sabha MP, running from Lucknow, said the Congress must refrain from “playing divisive politics of caste and religion in the name of caste census and minority quota”.

Singh, 72, said the Congress was “confusing minorities by promising them what the Constitution didn’t permit” and asked the national party, once a dominant force, to “introspect why it is struggling to secure even the Leader of Opposition’s post in the Lok Sabha”.

On the standoff with China along LAC, the Defence Minister said Indian troops were holding all positions along the Line of Actual Control, the de facto boundary with China, while “positive signals” were emerging from the ongoing military commander-level talks between both countries. There have been 21 rounds of talks to defuse tensions along the LAC since the April 2020 standoff.

He said Pakistan was not a threat and downplayed China as a threat too, adding that all three services had agreed to the concept of Theatre Commands. Singh also allayed concerns around the Agniveer scheme, which the Opposition is raking up as a poll issue. A former BJP chief, Rajnath Singh dismissed AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s insinuations that PM Narendra Modi would retire upon attaining 75 years of age in September 2025 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would take over the reins of government should the BJP get elected this time.

“I was BJP president in 2009 and again in 2013 when the question of age of leaders was discussed. There is no age bar rule in the BJP constitution, there never was. Yeh ek fitoor hai bas (this is just gross irrationality),” Singh said, asserting that the BJP believed in social empowerment of the deprived and not doling out freebies.

On PoK, currently witnessing upheaval, the minister said, “We do not need to capture the PoK. One day such a situation will arise that people of PoK will themselves demand inclusion in India.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Rajnath Singh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her

2
Himachal

Supreme Court notice to Himachal Pradesh High Court on plea of two district judges questioning HC collegium picks

3
Diaspora

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

4
India

There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

5
Punjab

PM Modi visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib; serves 'langar'

6
India

9 dead, over 70 injured as huge billboard, metal tower collapse in Mumbai amid gusty wind and rain

7
Trending

Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back

8
India

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 64 per cent voter turnout; violence in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

9
Punjab

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

10
India

CBSE Classes 10, 12 exam results declared

Don't Miss

View All
Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

Top News

Phase-4 sees 67.2% turnout; violence mars polling in Andhra, West Bengal

Phase-4 sees 67.2% turnout; violence mars polling in Andhra, West Bengal

Surging to 37.9% from 14.4% in 2019, Srinagar registers reco...

On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh

On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh

‘Indian troops holding all positions along LAC since April 2...

HP voters to teach BJP lesson for bid to topple govt: Sukhu

Himachal voters to teach BJP lesson for bid to topple govt: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

India inks 10-yr agreement with Iran to develop Chabahar port

India inks 10-yr agreement with Iran to develop Chabahar port

Amid troubled ties, Maldives appreciates India’s fiscal help

Amid troubled ties, Maldives appreciates India’s fiscal help


Cities

View All

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

After paying obeisance at Golden Temple, Gurjeet Singh Aujla files nomination for Lok Sabha seat

Laljit Singh Bhullar, Virsa Singh Valtoha file papers for Khadoor Sahib segment

CBSE Class X, XII results out; boys bag top positions in Amritsar

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee employee dies by suicide

Bathinda farmers protesting against Parampal lathicharged

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

CBSE exams: Girls grab all top positions in tricity

CBSE exams: Girls grab all top positions in tricity

2 girls die in temple lintel collapse

Empty vessels make much noise: Tandon’s jibe at Tewari

‘Will bring solution to the table in six months’

BJP deploys Pandey to bolster campaign

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Delhi CM’s aide

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Delhi CM’s aide

Delhi Congress unveils roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

If INDIA bloc wins, I will come back on June 5, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi shines in CBSE exams, over 94% pass in Classes X and XII

Supreme Court slams authorities over failure to process municipal solid waste

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Students do their schools proud, shine in CBSE Class X, XII examinations

Tinu files papers after roadshow; says defeat BJP, save Constitution

Close shave for bus passengers, others as three vehicles collide

MC chief inspects roads, orders testing of water in slum areas

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major boost to Congress as Bains brothers join party

Warring reaches out to all sections of society

BJP’s Ravneet Bittu attacks AAP, Congress

Preneet files nomination papers, holds roadshow

Preneet files nomination papers, holds roadshow

Patiala students shine in CBSE Class X results

Hiya, Tanveer, Gurnoor top city in CBSE Class XII

Couple dies, seven injured in mishap on Sirhind-Patiala road

Punjab sees 1,771 farm fire cases, highest in a day