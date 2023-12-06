On deepfakes, govt talks tough to social media platforms

PTI

New Delhi, December 5

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar today met representatives of social media platforms to review progress made by them in tackling misinformation and deepfakes, and asserted that advisories would be issued in the next two days to ensure 100 per cent compliance by platforms.

Sources said the government talked tough with the digital platforms at the meeting. “New, amended IT rules to further ensure compliance of platforms, and the safety and trust of online users were actively under consideration,” Chandrasekhar said in a post on X. Platforms have been reminded that 11 areas of “user harms” flagged under IT rules are also mapped to equivalent provisions in the IPC and hence criminal consequences can follow even under the current laws.

#Deepfake #Social Media