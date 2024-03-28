On-duty CISF jawan shoots himself at Kolkata airport, dies

Kolkata, March 28
A jawan of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) allegedly shot himself dead while on duty at the Kolkata airport on Thursday, officials said.
He was posted outside gate number 5 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport here, they said.
The 25-year-old jawan, who hails from Telangana, allegedly shot himself with his service gun early on Thursday, the officials said.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal reaches Delhi court; to be produced before judge as 6-day ED custody ends
Special Judge Kaweri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court, who i...
Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest
The bench refuses to comment on merits of the issue, saying ...
US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts
We encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes, s...
Senior advocate Harish Salve among 600 lawyers who write to CJI Chandrachud over 'attempts to undermine' judiciary’s integrity
The lawyers accuse vested interest group of employing pressu...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann blessed with baby girl
Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur from Pehow...