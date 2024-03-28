On-duty CISF jawan shoots himself at Kolkata airport, dies

PTI

Kolkata, March 28

A jawan of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) allegedly shot himself dead while on duty at the Kolkata airport on Thursday, officials said.

He was posted outside gate number 5 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport here, they said.

The 25-year-old jawan, who hails from Telangana, allegedly shot himself with his service gun early on Thursday, the officials said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

