On poll day, four security personnel injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Sukma, November 7
Four security personnel were injured on Tuesday in an encounter with Naxalites in the forest between Minpa and Duled villages in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, where polling for the first phase of the assembly elections was held on Tuesday, police said.
The incident occurred around 2.20 pm under Chintagufa police station area when a team of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 206th battalion, an elite unit of the CRPF, was out on patrolling to ensure security during polls, a senior police official said.
“As per the preliminary information, four security personnel sustained injuries in the gunfight,” he said.
Two of the injured personnel are from the CoBRA unit.
A helicopter has been sent to the area to evacuate the injured, he said.
Earlier in the day, Inspector Shrikant belonging to the same CoBRA 206th battalion, was injured in an IED blast triggered by the Naxalites near Tondamarka area of Sukma.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Take immediate steps to stop stubble-burning, Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi
A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul directs the Cabine...
Directions on bursting firecrackers applicable to all states, Supreme Court clarifies
The court directs the state governments to take appropriate ...
Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category
The national capital's Air Quality Index stands at 394, a ma...
Additional checks in place for Air India passengers at Delhi airport till November 30
There will be Secondary Ladder Point Check for Air India fli...
India successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast
The missile has been developed by the Defence Research and D...