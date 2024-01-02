 On Ram Temple, RSS, BJP begin mass mobilisation : The Tribune India

On Ram Temple, RSS, BJP begin mass mobilisation

Cadres plan arrangements for over 55 lakh daily visitors after January 22 consecration

‘Akshat’, rice grains mixed with turmeric and ghee, being distributed ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya on Monday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 1

Ahead of the General Election this year, the ruling BJP and its ideological guide Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday launched what could well turn out to be the largest mass mobilisation campaign in recent history.

Starting Monday, the first day of the New Year, RSS sister organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has pledged to reach 15 crore homes across India with personalised invitations to participate in the January 22 Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration, decorate neighbourhood temples and celebrate the opening of the mandir in their respective homes by lighting diyas.

Distribution of the holy ‘akshat’ — rice grains blended with turmeric — along with a picture of Lord Ram and the temple dedicated to him in Ayodhya, will be part of the personalised invitations VHP workers will extend to people from until January 15.

The distribution of ‘akshat’ began simultaneously across India today, including in Ayodhya where Valmiki Colony was chosen as the first locality for extending invites.

In Delhi also, the ‘akshat’ distribution campaign started from Bhagwan Valmiki Ashram with the ruling saffron forces seeking to send out a signal of solidarity with the Scheduled Castes. It was from this very area that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh India campaign in his first term in office.

The ‘akshat’ invitation to families will involve urging them to participate in the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in neighbourhood temples with local VHP cadres planning to organise live telecasts of the Ayodhya temple consecration in as many neighbourhood temples on January 22 as possible. The temples are also set for grand decorations.

While the first part of the mass mobilisation would involve getting people to participate in the January 22 programme and light at least five diyas in their homes that same night, the second part would involve arranging for them to physically visit and pray in Ayodhya after January 22.

The Tribune has learnt that BJP cadres are drafting plans to arrange for at least 55 lakh daily visitors to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir after January 22.

“The mobilisation plans are being drafted as part of the party’s commitment to help people come and pray personally in Ayodhya. Since they cannot come on January 22, they will come later. Work is underway to ensure at least 55 lakh daily visitations to the Ram Mandir post the consecration ceremony,” a BJP functionary said, as the BJP-RSS combine work to transform the grand opening of the Ram Temple into a massive pre-Lok Sabha election campaign outreach.

The anti-BJP Opposition INDIA alliance, meanwhile, remains divided on whether to accept the Ram Mandir Trust invites for January 22. The Congress is yet to take a call on the invitations sent to party president Mallikarjun Kharge and past president Sonia Gandhi. The SP has said it will attend if invited. The CPM has declined the invite and said the Congress was “confused where it stands ideologically”.

